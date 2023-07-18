This Star Wars actor has a lot of homework for you before Ahsoka

We’ve spent a lot of time perfecting our knowledge of Star Wars. After all, there’s plenty to know. Aliens, dictators, and plenty of internal politics mean that the world of Star Wars is an expansive one.

Just when we think we’ve locked in our picks for best Star Wars characters and best Star Wars series, they always give us something new. The latest addition to the universe is Ahsoka, a solo series focusing on the former Jedi knight from Clone Wars.

Much like the way things are when you watch the Marvel movies in order, it sounds like Ahsoka will require plenty of warm-up when preparing to watch the new Star Wars series. And that’s coming from the original Ahsoka voiceover actor herself, Ashley Eckstein.

“Oh, absolutely!,” she responded [via CinemaBlend] when asked if some homework was needed before the series. “I actually recommend to everyone who is excited about the upcoming Ahsoka series, I highly recommend that you take the time to watch Clone Wars, and watch Star Wars Rebels, and even Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.”

“Because if you don’t, you’re going to miss out on crucial, crucial backstory that you really need to know to fully enjoy the Ahsoka series, which is so exciting.”

That means that in order to watch the series starring Rosario Dawson, we need to put in the hours. A feat that’s easy for all the Star Wars mega-fans out there, but an element that will probably put off those who only like to dip their toes into the far, far away waters.

