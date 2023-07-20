Sam Kirk in Star Trek Strange New Worlds explained

Here’s everything you need to know about Star Trek’s Sam Kirk in Strange New Worlds and beyond. Minor spoilers ahead for the new episode of Strange New Worlds

Family is always at the core of Star Trek, for better and worse. In the latest episode of the new Star Trek series Strange New Worlds, we got our best look yet at Sam Kirk as he got involved in helping Uhura to understand what was behind her nightmarish hallucinations.

However, this is far from the first time we’ve seen Sam Kirk before, and the Star Trek character has a long history within the franchise itself as well as being a recurring figure within the Strange New Worlds season 2 cast. To help sort one Kirk from another, and to avoid getting confused with a certain Star Trek captain, here’s everything you need to know about Strange New Worlds’ Sam Kirk including his backstory and future.

Who is Sam Kirk in Star Trek Strange New Worlds?

George Samuel Kirk, known as Sam to his friends, was a science officer aboard the USS Enterprise with a specialism in Xenoanthropology working under the command of Spock and Captain Pike. He is also the younger brother of James T. Kirk, one of the most famous Starfleet captains of all time. No biggie.

Sam Kirk has a recurring guest role in Star Trek Strange New Worlds where he’s proven to be a plucky, charming member of the crew (though a bit too messy and laid back sometimes, for Spock’s taste). As a Lieutenant aboard Starfleet’s flagship, Sam Kirk and his moustache often found themselves stuck in more than their fair share of trouble. For example, in the Strange New Worlds season 1 episode Children of the Comet he was severely injured during a landing party and this left him requiring urgent medical care. Being a research biologist in space does come with risks, apparently.

Sam Kirk gets his most significant role to date in the episode Lost in Translation, where he butts heads with his brother Lieutenant Kirk (who is about to be promoted to first officer aboard the USS Farragut) before going on to help Uhura solve the mystery of her hallucinations. As it turns out, it was extra-dimensional aliens all along, of course.

Sam Kirk’s backstory explained

From TOS, we know that Sam Kirk will eventually leave the Enterprise and Starfleet before his brother Jim Kirk takes command of the ship and begins the five-year mission.

After continuing his adventures under the watchful eye of Captain Pike, Sam Kirk will eventually hand in his blue uniform to work as a civilian research biologist on the Deneva colony. We’d expect the show to slowly build up to this point and flesh out Sam Kirk’s reasons for deciding to leave Starfleet behind him, as this isn’t something we typically see from our characters on the shows.

Sam Kirk will also marry a human woman named Aurelan, and have three children including a boy named Peter. That could be part of the reason behind his departure, for sure.

What happens to Sam Kirk in Star Trek?

Sam Kirk sadly dies less than a decade after joining the crew of the Enterprise. We see in the TOS episode Operation – Annihilate! that Sam Kirk and his wife Aurelan are killed by flying parasites which had been brought onto the Deneva colony.

Though Jim Kirk eventually received a distress call from his younger brother, by the time he arrived on the colony it was too late and Sam (and his moustache) were dead. Sam Kirk was survived by his son Peter.

Who plays Sam Kirk?

In Star Trek Strange New Worlds Sam Kirk is played by Canadian actor Dan Jeannotte, and is played in TOS by another Canadian actor too: none other than William Shatner. Shatner takes on a double role in the series, hence the moustache helps to differentiate between the two.

