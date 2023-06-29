Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek Strange New Worlds explained

Everything you need to know about Captain Kirk in Star Trek Strange New Worlds. Minor spoilers for season 2 episode 3 ahead.

Star Trek started with Captain Kirk, and six decades on it still hasn’t gotten over him. And that’s fine by us: he’s everyone’s favorite Star Trek captain (OK, maybe not everyone’s) and has been the driving force behind the best Star Trek movies.

Now, the Star Trek series Strange New Worlds has brought him back once again. But, it’s not as straightforward as that, really. Time travel and alternate realities have all been involved, and it might all be leaving you feeling rather confused. We’re here to clear all of that up with our explainer on what’s gone on with Captain Kirk in Star Trek Strange New Worlds.

Captain Kirk in Star Trek Strange New Worlds explained

We’ve so far seen three separate versions of Kirk in Star Trek Strange New Worlds, and all in only two episodes.

The season 1 finale introduced audiences to a version of Kirk from an alternate future. Here, he’s the captain of the USS Farragut and helps Pike’s Enterprise to fend off Romulan attackers.

The next time we see Captain Kirk in Strange New Worlds is in season 2 episode 3, Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow, in which he appears in yet another timeline. This one is in the show’s present, though, created by a change in the past. He goes back in time with La’an to fix things, dying along the way, though he corrects the timeline to the one we know and love (in which he’s still very alive).

Finally, for the first time we see the version of Kirk as he should be at the end of that same episode… almost. He might be in the right timeline, but as SNW is a prequel series Kirk isn’t yet a captain and carries the rank of Lieutenant. Still, it’s him, and that’s fine.

From trailers, we also know that Kirk will be back in the near future, and actor Paul Wesley has joined the cast as a regular guest. More Kirk is never a problem, though, so we can’t wait to see what’s still in store.

