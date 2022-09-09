Star Trek Picard season 3 coming next February

As the Star Trek faithful will be aware, September 8 is Star Trek day, which means lots of exciting news and announcements usually follow. This year was no different, as fans were treated to more information about the Picard season 3 release date.

The sci-fi series, which stars Patrick Stewart in his iconic role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, is set for its third and final season on the streaming service Paramount Plus. Stewart, renowned for his work as the X-Men character Charles Xavier, is also one of the best Star Trek captains to ever grace the SS Enterprise.

Among the Star Trek day event, we got a firm release date for the third season of the TV series, and even a little teaser of what’s to come, too.

We were already excited for the return of Picard, but now we know that members of the original Next Generation cast are returning for this farewell to Stewart’s character, we are pretty much ready to beam up right now.

The ten episode final season will feature the likes of LeVar Burton (as Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (as Worf), Jonathan Frakes (as Will Riker), and Marina Sirtis (as Deanna Troi) alongside Stewart and his co-star Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher).

We shouldn’t call it a reunion though, as Stewart explained during a panel conversation: “It is an essential gathering of all of the most essential elements of Star Trek: The Next Generation coming together to do what they do best.”

For more ways to live long and prosper, check out our guide to Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2, or to head into the great unknown of science fiction movies, we’ve got all the details on the Star Trek 4 release date.