Star Trek Picard’s Jeri Ryan reacts to that shocking major death

Paramount Plus‘ sci-fi series Star Trek Picard has paved the way for what we hope will be a striking finale. As noted in our Star Trek season 3 episode 9 recap, the penultimate chapter has set quite the stage.

Spoilers ahead. Among the cast of characters is Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine, who is now officially a Star Trek captain in command of the USS Titan.

It came at a serious cost, however, and Ryan has shared some thoughts following the shocking death of Todd Stashwick’s Captain Shaw.

The Voyager and Picard actor told Cinema Blend, “of course it was [emotional]. I loved working with Todd as an actor and as a friend and from day one, I said [Shaw] was my favourite character. I loved him.”

Ryan continued, reflecting on Stashwick’s performance as the Star Trek character. “I loved the way he played him. I loved the way he was written. I just thought he was brilliant, brilliant, brilliant. So, yeah. That was a very emotional scene for all of us to shoot for a lot of reasons.”

