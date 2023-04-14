Star Trek Picard’s Jeri Ryan reacts to that shocking major death

Star Trek Picard's penultimate season 3 episode left us reeling, and Jeri Ryan who plays Seven of Nine has some thoughts on that shocking death.

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine in Star Trek Picard

Published:

Paramount PlusStar Trek

Paramount Plussci-fi series Star Trek Picard has paved the way for what we hope will be a striking finale. As noted in our Star Trek season 3 episode 9 recap, the penultimate chapter has set quite the stage.

Spoilers ahead. Among the cast of characters is Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine, who is now officially a Star Trek captain in command of the USS Titan.

It came at a serious cost, however, and Ryan has shared some thoughts following the shocking death of Todd Stashwick’s Captain Shaw.

The Voyager and Picard actor told Cinema Blend, “of course it was [emotional]. I loved working with Todd as an actor and as a friend and from day one, I said [Shaw] was my favourite character. I loved him.”

Ryan continued, reflecting on Stashwick’s performance as the Star Trek character. “I loved the way he played him. I loved the way he was written. I just thought he was brilliant, brilliant, brilliant. So, yeah. That was a very emotional scene for all of us to shoot for a lot of reasons.”

YouTube Thumbnail

For more Starfleet, check out our guides to the Star Trek timeline, the potential new movie Star Trek 4 release date, or Locutus of Borg explained. You can also find out what we know about the Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 release date.

More from The Digital Fix

An equal lover of streaming trash and arthouse who started off behind the camera in documentary filmmaking and has written for the likes of Zavvi. Will fight for Pitch Perfect.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.