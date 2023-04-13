Locutus of Borg explained – Star Trek Picard season 3

Who is Locutus of Borg? This article contains minor spoilers for Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 9. After the new episode of Star Trek Picard season 3, we could all do with a refresher on some Borg-related Star Trek history.

The latest outing of the Star Trek series it was revealed that Jean-Luc Picard’s short time as Locutus of Borg, when he was assimilated in the TNG two-parter The Best of Both Worlds, meant that he passed some Borg genetics into his son Jack Crusher. This has huge implications, so it’s time to learn more about Locutus of Borg.

Who is Locutus of Borg

Locutus of Borg is the identity of Jean-Luc Picard after being assimilated into the Borg collective, as seen in the two-parter episode The Best of Both Worlds. Locutus is a Latin word which translates roughly to: the one who speaks. His name is apt then, as Locutus is the spokesperson for the Borg who makes contact with humanity more broadly.

Jean-Luc Picard’s assimilation, and his subsequent Borg designation, occurred in 2366 prior to the Battle of Wolf 359. Here, his information about Starfleet and his technical knowledge meant that the Borg aggressors had a major advantage over the Starfleet ships with a knowledge of their weaknesses.

Locutus of Borg was eventually recaptured by the Enterprise-D’s crew and he was used to destroy the Borg attackers before his connection to the Borg was mostly severed. His implants were removed, and his wounds were treated as he regained his identity as Jean-Luc Picard. He would then take some time to recover from his ordeal in France, where he considered resigning his commission.

Jean-Luc Picard after recovering from Locutus of Borg

After his experience as Locutus, Picard retained a connection to the Borg collective and was able to sense their plans and hear the collective in certain occasions.

He also carried a trauma with him from his experience as Locutus of Borg which is explored in the Star Trek series Picard. Additionally Jean-Luc Picard’s son, Jack Crusher, inherited a connection to the Borg from Jean-Luc as seen in Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 9, which allowed the story of Locutus to continue impacting galactic events.

