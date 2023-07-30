Leonard Nimoy said he “resented” Star Trek 3 The Search for Spock

Star Trek legend Leonard Nimoy is one of the most significant figures in Star Trek history. Not only did he bring Spock (arguably the best Star Trek character of them all) to life, he also stepped into the director’s chair to helm two of the best movies in the series before creating the story of Star Trek VI The Undiscovered Country.

This later stage of Leonard Nimoy‘s Star Trek career, alongside continuing to play Spock, was enabled by Spock’s death in The Wrath of Khan. Studio executives wanted Nimoy’s continued involvement in the franchise and this – combined with the fact that Spock is barely in the film – allowed him to turn his attention to directing the third Star Trek movie.

While The Search for Spock was a major success, joining the ranks of the best science fiction movies of the decade, Nimoy’s time in the director’s chair wasn’t without its challenges. “I did feel that I was being quite controlled, I guess is the word,” said Nimoy, speaking with StarTrek.com in 2011. “I was made to justify everything that I did and explain everything that I was doing, which took a lot of energy.”

Nimoy continued, “I resented it. It bothered me that I was being so carefully monitored because I really felt that I knew what I was doing.” The scrutiny which Nimoy was under as he made The Search for Spock was likely a reflection of the fact that he was a first time director. While he had decades of Star Trek experience, he’d never overseen an entire movie before.

After the success of the film, which shifted the franchise in a slightly different direction with a more adventure-orientated tone, Nimoy would go on to launch a short directing career. He did, of course, return to lead Star Trek IV The Voyage Home (yet another franchise best, and one that embraced plenty of humor) but would also direct Three Men and a Baby, The Good Mother, Funny About Love, and Holy Matrimony.

The latter two of these ended Nimoy’s time as a director after they were both slammed by critics and became box-office bombs. Still, Nimoy’s talents as a director were on full display with his time on Star Trek.

The Search for Spock in particular was a pivotal moment in the history of the franchise, because following on from the end of The Wrath of Khan it wasn’t certain that the iconic half-Vulcan would return at all. In fact, when filming his final scene with William Shatner (“I have been, and always shall be your friend”) Nimoy began to regret his request to be killed off.

In order to provide a means for Spock to potentially return, Nimoy quickly improvised the moment in which Spock transfers his ‘katra’ to Dr. McCoy with the short mindmeld and the word “remember” as a way of potentially bringing the character back in new movies. In The Search for Spock, Kirk journeys across the galaxy to reunite Spock’s katra with his body (reborn thanks to the Genesis device) as a means to resurrect his old friend.

The movie is packed full of amazing scenes, and the stealing of the Enterprise is one of the best moments in Star Trek’s long history. The person we have to thank for all of that is Nimoy, despite the fact that making the movie clearly wasn’t his happiest time.

