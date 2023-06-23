Star Trek legend was “imperative” to the most exciting SNW episode

Of all the Star Trek icons, Jonathan Frakes stands out as one of our favorites. As well as serving as a member of the Next Generation cast, he’s also made a name as one of the franchise’s best directors. Most recently, he’s led the Strange New Worlds season 2 crew in a very special episode that features a crossover with the Star Trek animated series, Lower Decks.

When The Digital Fix spoke with Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn, they had nothing but nice things to say about Frakes and his ability to helm the episode, which Star Trek fans couldn’t be more excited for.

“Having [Jonathan Frakes] on the crossover episode was imperative,” said Romijn. “He was really able to blend the tone, where Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid are coming from with Lower Decks, with the tone on Strange New Worlds. He was able to mesh those and get them to meld.”

But aside from acting as a guide for the blending of Star Trek worlds, it sounds like Frakes also brought an overwhelmingly positive atmosphere to the production.

“He has a wonderful energy that he brings with him to the set,” Mount added. “Let me put it this way; when everybody goes to lunch, he goes to his trailer to meditate. He has a great sense of humor, and has the ability to keep things light and creative and experimental. He also loves to be on the set. He will not go to video village, he has his little monitor so he can be right next to us. Because he’s an actor, right?”

Being the Star Trek legend that he is, we don’t doubt that Frakes also is able to dish out some valuable advice throughout the process. But according to Romijn, he’s also a realist.

“He has great ideas, and he’ll come up with something while we’re watching and go, ‘Hey, try this!'” she says. “And then you’ll try it and he’ll go, ‘You know what, I take it back, That was a terrible idea.’ He’s not afraid to admit when he’s wrong, which is great. It ends up being such a fun collaboration. It makes you brave to try lots of things. He encourages it.”

