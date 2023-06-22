What does Ad Astra Per Aspera mean in Star Trek Strange New Worlds?

What does Ad Astra Per Aspera mean? Science fiction and fantasy love a bit of Latin; the ancient Roman language which can make almost anything sound sexy.

Add to this the fact that Star Trek loves a motto, and it very quickly makes sense why you’re here, searching for what ‘Ad Astra Per Aspera’ means. The saying is the title of the new episode of Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2, and gets namedropped in the episode too.

But amid all the Illyrian chaos of Una’s trial, you might have missed its translation. Or, like the crew of the Enterprise-D in the episode Conundrum, perhaps you simply forgot. Don’t fret: here’s what Ad Astra Per Aspera means.

What does Ad Astra Per Aspera mean?

Ad Astra Per Aspera translates to: ‘To the stars through adversity’. OK, so that’s what it means. But what does it mean?

Well, the idea summed up in the saying Ad Astra Per Aspera is that challenges can spur you on to achieve greatness. It’s a saying which can help you get through tough times, while also providing something to hope for.

Very Star Trek, right? And it applies perfectly to Commander Chin-Riley who, having had to hide her identity for so long, can now be her true self alongside her crew while exploring the stars.

