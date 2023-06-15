How many episodes of Strange New Worlds season 2 will there be?

How many episodes of Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 will there be? The new season of the latest Star Trek series is finally here, and we have more questions than ever.

Back in the late ’80s and early ’90s (arguably Star Trek‘s greatest era) Star Trek series would have lengthy, 26-episode long seasons. This had pros and cons, but mostly pros because more Star Trek is nearly always a good things.

Now, Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 is here and things are different. The new age of streaming services means that seasons are greatly shortened; a new 26-episode season of Star Trek is a total pipe dream. So how many episodes are in Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2?

Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 consists of 10 episodes, and there are currently 9 left. This continues on the trend from the first season, and also matches the recently concluded Star Trek Picard.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2’s 10 episodes will air on a weekly release pattern, debuting on Thursdays from June 15, 2023 onwards. The complete listed release schedule is as follows:

Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 1 – June 15, 2023

Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 2 – June 22, 2023

Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 3 – June 29, 2023

Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 4 – July 6, 2023

Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 5 – July 13, 2023

Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 6 – July 20, 2023

Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 7 – July 27, 2023

Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 8 – August 3, 2023

Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 9 – August 10, 2023

Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 10 – August 17, 2023

