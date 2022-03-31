Robert Rodriguez bringing new Spy Kids movie to Netflix

The most iconic spy movie series of all time is getting a new instalment! No, we don’t know who the next James Bond is going to be, but we do know that a new Spy Kids movie is on the way! Robert Rodriguez, the man behind the original family movies, is back to direct the new iteration, which will be produced by streaming service Netflix.

Back in the 2000s, the child-friendly action movies were largely regarded as a success; they were fun, very tongue-in-cheek, and the first movie, in particular, made a nice profitable return at the box-office too. Although the comedy movie series had its fair share of detractors, the franchise has built a bit of a cult following in recent years.

Now, more than a decade after the fourth and most recent movie in the franchise, plans are moving ahead to breathe life into the Spy Kids series once again. And, streaming giant Netflix has managed to get esteemed filmmaker Robert Rodriguez back in the director’s chair for a fifth time, after previously directing the other four movies in the series.

Rodriguez is set to write, direct, and produce the new movie for Netflix. The news was announced on March 30, 2022, exactly 21 years to the day since the release of the first Spy Kids movie.

Exact details of the plot for the fifth Spy Kids movie are unknown at the moment, but it sounds like a new family of spies will be introduced. It remains to be seen whether the original family, featuring actors Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino, will have a part to play.

Rodriguez recently worked with streaming service rival Disney Plus, on the Star Wars TV series The Book of Bobba Fett, but has worked with Netflix before with his superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, in 2020.