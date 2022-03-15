Spider-Man: No Way Home is available on digital now

After a long wait, Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging to digital a week earlier than expected, with the action movie available on a range of streaming services including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus. Not only this, but you also get the option of purchasing the latest instalment of Phase 4 of the MCU in 4K Ultra HD with no change to the base cost.

In the UK, the latest Spider-Man movie, which sees the return of a range of classical Spider-Man villains like Green Goblin, is available to purchase digitally for £13.99 from the likes of Amazon and Apple. Over in the US, the film costs $19.99 on those same platforms.

This release is a welcome surprise for Spidey fans, as the digital versions of No Way Home weren’t meant to drop until March 22, 2022. This means they’ve come a week early. For those hoping to get their hands on a physical copy of No Way Home, there isn’t long to wait either: You can buy DVD, Blu-Ray and 4k Ultra HD DVDs of the adventure movie from Monday, April 4 in the UK and Tuesday, April 12 in the US.

You can pre-order any of these three on Amazon now, and in the UK, limited edition Steelbook versions of the film are also available. However, at the time of writing, they are out of stock, so you will need to keep an eye on Amazon or Zavvi in order to check when they’re back in stock.

If you were hoping to watch No Way Home on a streaming service, you might have to wait a while. In February, Starz’s CEO, who have exclusive streaming rights to the Sony movie, revealed that the thriller would come to their service within the next six months; marking a tentative August 2022 for the latest we can expect to watch Spidey as part of a subscription cost.

In the meantime, if you are experiencing Spidey withdrawal, don’t fret. Into The Spider-Verse 2 comes to theatres on October 7, 2022.