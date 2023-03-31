Mayans MC season 5 release date revealed in first teaser

With the high success of Sons of Anarchy, it came as a surprise to no-one that the Mayans MC spin-off TV series was also a hit among fans. The drama series, which takes place on the Mexican border, gave us a whole new gang of complex and layered characters, keeping the show up to par with its predecessor.

And, with the Mayans MC season 5 release date set to bring us the final instalment in the thriller series, fans have been chomping at the bit to finally get a release date.

Well, fans can now rejoice, since the first teaser for the next (and final) season of Mayans MC has finally given us a release date.

The premiere date, as revealed in the short teaser, will be May 24 2023, and will be available to stream on the Hulu streaming service. (And presumably, Disney Plus in the UK.)

The teaser doesn’t give much away as to what we can expect from the series, but it goes provide a black and white animated sequence in which we see a group of motorcycles speeding across the desert, hurtling towards a cliff face. Out of the smoke billowing behind them, a skeleton reaches out and grabs the helmet of the rider. Mysterious, no?

Whatever this means, we’re ready and waiting. For more drama on the small screen, check out our guides to the Succession characters, the Severance season 2 release date, and the Yellowjackets cast. Don’t forget to check out all the new movies coming out this year, too!