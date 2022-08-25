If you’re wondering how to watch Hulu in the UK, thank goodness that you clicked on this article, because we’re about to tell you exactly how to do it. The process is relatively simple, and you should be able to start watching all your favourite shows on the streaming service in no time.

However, those who want to know how to watch Hulu in the UK should keep in mind one very important thing: you need to have an American bank card and address in order to create a Hulu account, and you will be unable to subscribe to Hulu if you don’t have these things. That’s a hurdle that will be insurmountable for some readers, but if you do have an American bank card and address, then we’ll be able to give you all the guidance you’ll need.

If you try to access Hulu while using a UK IP address, you’ll find that the service is inaccessible. This is going to be particularly frustrating to US citizens visiting the UK who want to use their Hulu accounts during their downtime – but for people in that situation, you can turn to the best VPN for streaming – or, indeed, one of the best Hulu VPN services.

How to watch Hulu in the UK

We’ll leave you to consult our guides to determine which VPN you want to use to watch Hulu, but once you’ve got one, you just need to follow these steps in order to watch Hulu in the UK:

Turn on your VPN and select a server within the US – the process for doing this will vary depending on your provider, but if you click on your VPN’s taskbar icon, the option for selecting server is usually pretty clearly sign-posted

If you have never used Hulu before, complete the sign-up process on the homepage. If you’re only interested in subscribing to Hulu (rather than one of the several bundles advertised on the site), make sure you click ‘Sign up for Hulu only’

If you already have an account, just click “Log in” to the top right of the page

You should now have access to the service within the UK, but if you don’t, it’s likely Hulu has blocked the server that you’re currently connected to. If this happens, simply change your VPN’s server and repeat the process

Once that’s done, you’ll have access to a content library that encompasses many of the best horror movies, best romance movies, best action movies, and every other genre too. Happy viewing.

Follow the links below for trustworthy VPN services that are compatible with Hulu: