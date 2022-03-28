How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – can I stream Sonic 2?

How can you watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2? After the surprise 2020 hit that was the first Sonic movie, fans have been dying to see the famed videogame character back on the big screen. Luckily the wait is almost over as everyone’s favourite blue hedgehog is racing to cinemas with the brand-new family movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 promises to be full of laughs, gaming references and, of course, plenty of chilli dogs. Telling the story of Sonic (Ben Schwartz) having to save the world from Dr Robotnik’s (Jim Carrey) evil clutches yet again, the kids movie introduces a cast of exciting new characters and propels Sonic into a full out and downright charming cinematic franchise. In short, it is a film that both families and fans of the original SEGA videogames won’t want to miss.

But you may be wondering where you can actually enjoy this movie, if you could watch it online, or if streaming and VOD options are available. Well, look no further because The Digital Fix has got you covered. Here we go over exactly how and where you can enjoy Sonic’s latest outing for all your movie-going convenience.

Where can I watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently a theatrical exclusive, meaning that if you want to watch the comedy movie for yourself, it is time to head to your local cineplex and start booking tickets. The movie is set to release on April 1 in the UK and on April 8 in the US. That’s right; the wait is almost over, hedgehog fans!

The good news is that this date is also unlikely to change. Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s development has been pretty much reliable considering that the film was shot during the Covid-19 global pandemic. Since it was first announced in 2020, the sequel hasn’t suffered any major delays. So we can all relax knowing that Paramount will bring back Sonic on time.

Can I stream Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

Unfortunately, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 won’t be available on any streaming services, at least for now. However, don’t worry; he will be heading to digital platforms sooner rather than later. After the typical 45-day theatrical exclusivity window expires, the film will likely hit the streaming service Paramount Plus. To sign up for the streaming service click our link here.

If any UK readers are banging their heads in frustration, since Paramount Plus currently isn’t available over the pond, have no fear you haven’t been left out in the cold on the online Sonic front. Paramount has confirmed that its streaming service is going international and is set to release in the UK sometime in summer 2022. This means that, although you may have to wait a little longer than US fans, the film will still be available to watch no matter which country you live in.

We may also see it appear on Netflix at some point in the future. Netflix currently hosts the first Sonic movie in its vast library of content, so it makes sense that if the film were distributed to further services, it would head there first. However, no Netflix release date or acquisition confirmation has been locked down just yet. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more information about your online options for watching Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

And there you have it! all the information on how you can watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2.