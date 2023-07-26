Will there be a Sintonia season 5? Netflix fans got an exciting addition to their watchlist recently as Sintonia season 4 hit our small screens on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. However, one trip back to São Paulo isn’t enough, and already we are dying for more.

Created by KondZilla, Felipe Braga, and Guilherme Quintella, Sintonia is one of the best Netflix series that you can stream right now, telling the story of a trio’s adventures navigating life in Brazil. Since hitting Netflix in 2019, Sintonia followers have laughed, cried, and now it looks like Nando, Doni, and Rita are making some mature strides toward their future.

Season 4 seemed to wrap up a lot of loose ends, but we still want to know what’s next for one of the best TV series around. So we’ve done what any good fan should and did some digging. Here we break down if Sintonia has been renewed and if we can expect to see a Sintonia season 5 release date anytime soon.

Will there be a Sintonia season 5?

Sorry folks, Netflix hasn’t announced Sintonia season 5 just yet, and since the season 4 ending was pretty final, we doubt that a new entry to the beloved show will ever hit our small screens.

We don’t want to give you any spoilers, but we will say that Season 4 ended on a light note instead of the typical cliffhangers that we’ve seen from past seasons. It does seem like Nando, Doni, and Rita’s stories have come to an end, and with season 4 having two more episodes than typical, let’s be honest, all signs point to a conclusion despite Sintonia being one of the best drama series.

However, Netflix is driven by numbers, and with Sintonia being one of its most popular shows, you never know; a curve ball may still head our way. Until we get a firm answer, we can’t say that Sintonia season 5 is impossible. So Stay tuned for updates as we keep our eyes peeled for more Netflix news.

