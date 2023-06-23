Silo season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Silo season 2 release date? Based on the best-selling book series by Hugh Howey, Silo takes place in a post-apocalyptic world. At a time when the planet has been ravaged, a few humans remain in an underground structure that’s sealed off from the outside world.

But, as is usually the case, things for the surviving community go horribly wrong when residents start dying under mysterious circumstances. Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) does some digging, and uncovers some grisly secrets and truths about the titular silo throughout the thriller series.

The Apple TV Plus series has been a hit with fans of the novel as well as new viewers, and everyone wants to know if they can expect more of Silo. Well, we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about the Silo season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more. Strap in.

Silo season 2 release date speculation

Good news: there is a Silo season 2 heading our way, and although there isn’t an official release date, it’s likely to arrive in mid-2024.

The news of a second season was announced by Apple TV Plus before the first season of the sci-fi series had even ended, with the finale still to come on June 30, 2023. Season 2 already started filming back in April 2023, so things are well in the works.

The Head of Programming for Apple TV Plus, Matt Cherniss, confirmed in a statement that the series fast became one of the most successful on the platform, which no doubt led to the renewal.

“It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric, and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple’s number one drama series,” Cherniss said. “As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season 2.”

Who’s in the Silo season 2 cast?

Because we’re still waiting to see if any characters are on the chopping block before the season 1 finale, it’s still up in the air as to who will return, though we think it’s safe to assume the main characters and cast will come back.

This means it’s likely we’ll be seeing Rebecca Ferguson return as Juliette, as well as Common, Tim Robbins, and Avi Nash. Although David Oyelowo and Rashida Jones’ characters Holston and Allison died earlier in the season, there’s still a possibility we could see them come back in flashback form.

Here’s the expected Silo season 2 cast list:

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols

Rashida Jones as Allison Becker

Common as Robert Sims

Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland

Harriet Walter as Martha Walker

Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle

Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy

Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings

Will Patton as Samuel “Sam” Marnes

Billy Postlethwaite as Hank

Chipo Chung as Sandy

Remmie Milner as Shirley Campbell

Iain Glen as Dr. Pete Nichols

What will Silo season 2 be about?

Considering we’re still in the swing of season 1, some questions about the characters’ fates remain, though season 2 could cover the events of the second book in the series, Shift.

The second book in the series is actually a prequel, so this provides more scope on the backstory of the silo itself and what took down the outside world. That said, there are some significant changes in the novels, meaning that the creators may choose to go their own way when it comes to the second season.

It’s likely that we could see a combination of the silo timeline from season 1 as well as including flashbacks from the prequel novel itself.

Shift takes place in the year 2049, when Democrat Donald Keene has been elected to Congress. It sees the creation of the silos themselves, which were supposedly built to store nuclear fuel but are actually revealed to have been made to house humanity when nuclear blasts eventually hit. The story then delves into themes of conspiracy, nano-terrorism, and revolution.

We expect that some of the second season would take place outside of the silo, and see the characters trying to venture into the world. If the continuation expands on the lore and world-building, then they would also be setting themselves up for a third season.

Is there a Silo season 2 trailer?

There’s no trailer for season 2 just yet, but given that it’s already filming, we expect one to drop at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

We’ll be sure and keep you updated with any news, but you can also get invested in the making of your favorite new show with the below behind-the-scenes featurette.

Where can I watch Silo season 2?

Silo season 2 will be available to stream on Apple TV Plus, exactly like the first.

The first season was a real hit for the streaming service, so we think that Apple would endeavor to make sure the second season comes out with a bang. This is where the first season of the show currently lives, so be sure and catch up before the new addition eventually drops.

How many episodes of Silo season 2 will there be?

There’s no confirmed number of episodes for season 2 yet, but since season 1 consists of ten, we’d expect this to be the same.

There are three Silo books in total, meaning that we could expect up to 30 episodes of the series if it were to end with the books’ timeline.

That’s everything we know about Silo season 2 so far. Be sure and check back for more, but in the meantime, check out our lists of the best war movies and best disaster movies for more grim states of affairs.

