Escape Room 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When does Escape Room 3 come out? After two horror movies, the Escape Room series has left us on a cliffhanger, waiting with baited breath to find out what could happen to our heroes, and whether Minos will ever be stopped.

The first thriller movie in 2019, introduced us to the mindbending conspiracy that was trapping people in deathly puzzles. Essentially young adult Saw, a selection of random competitors became ensnared by a mysterious escape room hosted by the Minos Coproration. Each was invited there for one reason or another, and only two, Zoey and Ben, survived.

In Escape Room 2, they managed to outwit Minos again, only to find themselves on a plummeting plane as credits rolled. Uh oh! Thankfully, the Escape Room 3 release date should tell us what happens next. But when will that be? Is the action movie even confirmed yet? Put away the Rubik’s cube, you’ve already clicked on our article, so we’ve all the information you need. Though, maybe check your locks just in case…

Escape Room 3 release date speculation

At time of writing Escape Room 3 has no release date. Sadly, another sequel hasn’t even been greenlit yet. After the release of Tournament of Champions, director Adam Robitel said a third comes down to box office returns.

“We’ll see! I always say, let’s see if there’s a desire for it. It all comes down to bucks as they say,” he told Nightmarish Conjurings in 2021. Escape Room 2 went on to make $65.8 million off a $15 million budget, not bad for releasing amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Stay tuned!

What might happen in the Escape Room 3 plot?

The cliffhanger ending of Escape Room: Tournament of Champions gives us a good indicator of where Escape Room 3 might go. In the adventure movie’s climax, Zoey and Ben are taking a plane home, thinking that they’ve thwarted Minos once and for all. Not so much,a s their plane plummets in another survival puzzle.

We can expect another Escape Room movie to be structured like the others, full of inventive, elaborate puzzles for Zoey, Ben, and some other hapless participants. It’s likely we’ll also leanr more about Minos, like how the company managed to wriggle out of being found out or fully subdued.

From there, answers. What’s really going on with Minors? Can Zoey and Ben actually get free? C’mon, we need a sequel to find out!

Who could be in the Escape Room 3 cast?

Since it hasn’t been officially announced, we can’t say for certain who’ll be in the Escape Room 3 cast. Taylor Russel and Logan Miller should return, as Zoey and Ben respectively, but beyond that it’s hard to say.

Escape Room has so far featured a new group each film who’re drawn into Minos’s schemes. This should hold true for the third, with more victims who find themselves trying to solve the lethal conundrums with Zoey and Ben. Unfortunately for them, it means they’ll mostly be dead by the end, so our heroes can emerge victorious.

Nobody said horror series were fair! That's everything we know about Escape Room 3.