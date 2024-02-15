Sigourney Weaver calls this her most underrated movie, and she’s right

Sigourney Weaver is the mother of sci-fi. In fact, nobody has played tougher characters, delivered cooler lines, or changed the scope of what it means to be a bona fide star more than Sigourney Weaver. It’s why we love her so much.

From her iconic performance as Ripley in some of the best alien movies ever made, to her fabulous role in one of the best ghost movies of all time, Ghostbusters, she’s done it all. (Oh, and how could we forget her turn as one of the best movie villains in Holes?!)

But just because she’s considered to be one of the best actors when it comes to science fiction movies, it doesn’t meant that some of her movies have flown under the radar. In fact, when asked about which one of her films she thought deserved more recognition, Weaver was quick to answer.

“That would probably be A Map of the World, which I did with Kathleen Kennedy,” she said [via Collider]. “I had the opportunity to see that at a wonderful film festival in Barbados. The festival’s theme is that films are about resiliency and rebirth. A Map of the World is very, very much about that.”

“I watched the movie and it held up so well. The character was so interesting and I was so proud of it. It’s one of the movies that I’m sorry people didn’t see. It was such an interesting movie and there were good actors in it, like Julianne Moore and David Strathairn. It’s good stuff.”

For those who are unfamiliar, A Map of the World is a 1999 drama movie that starred Weaver and was based on a novel of the same name. It follows the story of Alice Goodwin, a beloved school nurse who is arrested after an accidental death and sees her entire community turn against her.

Generally speaking, the movie went on to gain positive reviews, though considering it came out between Alien: Resurrection and her comedy movie Galaxy Quest, it’s not hard to see why A Map of the World somehow slipped through the cracks of her filmography.

Now, go find out why Sigourney Weaver was not the first choice to play Ripley in Alien. Elsewhere, see what new movies are coming out this year!