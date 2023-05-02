Severance season 2 just got a very reassuring update

Fans just got a relieving update on the acclaimed Apple TV series after rumours swirled online about the Severance season 2 release date being pushed back.

Britt Lower in Severance season 1

Apple TV+ has lots of great content for subscribers to pick from. Still, unfortunately, with the best streaming services releasing titles weekly, lots fail to cut through the noise — Severance successfully avoided this pitfall.

Alongside Ted Lasso, Severance has been a crown jewel for the service in the eyes of critics and those who appreciate excellent prestige drama series.

There were some unsettling reports recently, however, that claimed the series had gone off the rails, with behind-the-scenes issues and subsequent delays. Someone close to the show had something to say about all that.

Severance director Ben Stiller, who you know from some of the best comedy movies, took to Twitter to put the gossip to bed, “No one’s going to the break room.”

“We’re on the same really slow schedule we’ve always been on. Same target air date we’ve always had. Love our fans and each other and we all are just working to make the show as good as possible.”

Creating the best TV series takes time, and if fans have to wait a bit longer for the Severance season 2 release date to ensure it lives up to the hype, they’re probably good with that trade-off.

