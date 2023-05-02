Severance season 2 just got a very reassuring update

Apple TV+ has lots of great content for subscribers to pick from. Still, unfortunately, with the best streaming services releasing titles weekly, lots fail to cut through the noise — Severance successfully avoided this pitfall.

Alongside Ted Lasso, Severance has been a crown jewel for the service in the eyes of critics and those who appreciate excellent prestige drama series.

There were some unsettling reports recently, however, that claimed the series had gone off the rails, with behind-the-scenes issues and subsequent delays. Someone close to the show had something to say about all that.

Severance director Ben Stiller, who you know from some of the best comedy movies, took to Twitter to put the gossip to bed, “No one’s going to the break room.”

“We’re on the same really slow schedule we’ve always been on. Same target air date we’ve always had. Love our fans and each other and we all are just working to make the show as good as possible.”

Creating the best TV series takes time, and if fans have to wait a bit longer for the Severance season 2 release date to ensure it lives up to the hype, they’re probably good with that trade-off.

For more, check out the best Apple TV shows, or find out what new movies are coming soon, including the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 release date.