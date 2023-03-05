Jake Gyllenhaal is unbelievably huge in new action movie

Jake Gyllenhaal is willing to push physical limits for his best movies, following frankly absurd workout and diet plans in order to be an ultra-jacked boxer in sports movie Southpaw or a skinny news photographer in thriller movie Nightcrawler.

The star has transformed his body yet again for a new movie, if recent footage from the action movie set at a real-world MMA weigh-in is anything to go by. If anything, he’s even more muscular than he was in Southpaw. It’s like he hasn’t seen a cheeseburger for years.

UFC social media page MMA Junkie shared footage on Twitter of Gyllenhaal from a UFC weigh-in, in which he staged a confrontation with former Bellator and UFC fighter Jay Hieron for the movie Road House.

Gyllenhaal even slaps Hieron in the face during the confrontation, proving he’s a much braver person than any of us.

The two actors are appearing together in a remake of the classic ‘80s movie, which starred Patrick Swayze as a tough guy with a mysterious past who now works security at a roadside bar.

Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman is taking the helm of the remake, in which Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter who is enticed to Florida for a security gig at a roadside bar.

The UFC link is particularly interesting as an earlier version of the movie was set to star formidable MMA legend Ronda Rousey, who is now a professional wrestler with WWE.

Road House is being distributed by Amazon Studios, but we don’t yet know whether it will join the best Amazon Prime movies on the streaming service or whether it will head to cinemas.

