Gal Gadot just gave Red Notice 2 an exciting update

Red Notice 2 might seem a long way off, but Gal Gadot, one of the stars of the action movie, has insisted that a sequel is still on the cards. Netflix initially greenlit Red Notice 2 back in 2022 after the first film became a surprising hit. In terms of viewership, Red Notice was one of the best movies to come out of the streaming service that year.

Released in 2021, Red Notice starred Gadot and Ryan Reynolds as high art conmen who made their fortune by finding and robbing rare pieces of art. The thriller movie also starred Dwayne Johnson as the FBI agent tasked with pursuing the nefarious pair.

Gadot, Reynolds, and Johnson are all set to return for the sequel. But as the stars continue to juggle other projects and the 2023 Writers Strike continue to delay several productions, fans have begun to worry that the new movie might not materialize after all.

But in an interview with Collider, Gadot revealed that she already had a script for the Red Notice sequel and hinted that the wheels are still very much in motion. “We’re all talking about it,” she said. “I don’t know if I can say anything! I already read the second script, and it’s… woo! We’re all very excited about it!” So, while the Red Notice 2 release date remains unclear, it probably won’t be long until filming begins.

Still, with Gadot and Johnson both recently returning to the Fast and Furious cast, we imagine the pair will have plenty of time to discuss Red Notice 2. Keep an eye out for the Fast and Furious 11 release date to see them on-screen again. Our best Netflix movies and new on Netflix guides are handy, as well.