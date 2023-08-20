Zack Snyder’s new movie Rebel Moon doesn’t even feature a rebel moon

Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi movie, Rebel Moon, is one our most anticipated films of 2023. Rebel Moon started out as Zack Snyder‘s attempt to pitch a Star Wars movie, but his idea faced years of rejection. The Justice League filmmaker decided to take matters into his own hands and create Rebel Moon instead.

Now, the Rebel Moon release date is scheduled for December 22, 2023, and it’s one of the most exciting new movies set to debut on Netflix. Following the story of a group of rebels seeking to overthrow an evil galactic empire (see the Star Wars connection, yet?) we’re expecting it to be one of the best science fiction movies of the year as Snyder returns to filmmaking after a brief hiatus.

Based on the name of the flick, we were also expecting Rebel Moon to feature some kind of rebel moon (while not being entirely sure what that would look like). Turns out we were wrong. There are no rebel moons to be found in Rebel Moon.

Confused? Speaking to Empire magazine, Snyder cleared the whole thing up. “The Rebel Moon in not the moon that [the characters] are on. The title was conceptual.”

If you were desperate to see a rebel moon in action, we’re sorry. But not all hope is lost, with Snyder planning for the future. “There’s a planet named Vanna, and Vanna is the rebel moon. It’s not even in one shot of this movie!”

While we might not be seeing Vanna when Rebel Moon releases, Netflix has already drawn up plans for sequels and spin-offs, so the chances of seeing Vanna at some point in the future, in some later installment, aren’t zero.

If Snyder’s new sci-fi franchise is as successful as is expected, there will be plenty more from Rebel Moon left to come, including a TV series and additional movies. We’re yet to see a full trailer for Snyder’s movie yet, but we’re still feeling confident that this could be one of the director’s best movies so far. At least, that’s what we hope. And Rebel Moons are built on hope.

