Reacher season 2 just got a very exciting release update, finally

Ever since the first season of Amazon Prime’s thriller series Reacher was released, all the way back in February 2022, fans have been asking “where is season 2?!” And we’ve finally got an idea of when the second season will release thanks to a Prime Day ‘Exclusive Sneak Peek’ at what’s new on Amazon Prime in the second half of 2023.

The video tells us that we’re getting Reacher Season 2 in December 2023, almost two years after season one. It’s been a long-old wait, but hopefully it will be worth it when the Man Mountain who is Alan Ritchson is back on our screens.

The nature of the Lee Child’s hugely successful Reacher books means that each season of Reacher will almost be like an anthology series, with him moving onto a new location and meeting new characters each time. Therefore, it unfortunately looks like Roscoe and Finlay, the characters who helped Reacher clear his name in season one – won’t be back for season 2. Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) will be back though.

Elsewhere in the Prime Video preview video, we see clips of The Summer I Turned Pretty and fantasy series Good Omens – which are both back for second seasons in July. Highly-anticipated romance movie Red, White & Royal Blue arrives in August. The Wheel of Time season 2 arrives in September, as does the highly anticipated The Boys spin-off Gen V.

New thriller series Mr & Mrs Smith starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine arrives in November, based on one of the best spy movies, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. There are also movies starring Jamie Foxx and Eddie Murphy coming – so there’s plenty to look forward to.

