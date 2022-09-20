Prey 2: will we get another Predator movie?

Will we get a Prey 2? Prey has finally hit Disney Plus, and it’s an unmitigated hit. The fifth Predator movie in the series – but a prequel to the events of the first Arnold Schwarzenegger movie – has been lauded by critics who’ve gone so far as to call it the best Predator sequel we’ve ever got.

Our own Anthony McGlynn wrote in his Prey review that the thriller movie was “second only to the original” and managed to deliver a refreshingly bold take on the classic story while pushing the boundaries of what an action movie could achieve. High praise indeed.

The film’s success has got people wondering if we might get a sequel. Well, if you want to know something, we here at The Digital Fix make it our mission to answer your questions. So we’ve scoured the world wide web to bring you everything we know about Prey 2. Are you ready for the hunt? Let’s go.

Will we get a Prey 2?

Prey 2 has not been officially announced. However, Prey’s credits certainly imply that there’s more to this story than Naru’s (Amber Midthunder) battle with the Predator.

During the credits, we see a hide painting depicting the alien’s ships descending from the clouds, teasing the possibility that the Comanche versus Predator war has only just begun.

Director Dan Trachtenberg has been clear he’d like to do more if possible. “There are a lot of exciting ideas for what could be next for the franchise,” Trachtenberg told Time Out. “The things that most excite me are the boldest swings, and I think there’s scope to do other things that haven’t been done before.”

What might Prey 2 be about?

As we say, we see on the hide paintings that the Predators return to the Comanche’s hunting grounds, presumably to find whatever killed their mate. So, round two is surely on the cards.

With Naru now crowned war chief, and knowing how to kill the alien invaders, it’s likely we’ll see her leading a new group of hunters against the Predators. Of course, it’s possible that Prey 2 will go in a completely other direction; we just don’t know right now.

Will we get a Predator 5?

Technically we already have. Prey is Predator 5, but because it’s a prequel, it doesn’t follow the standard numerical pattern. We’re guessing that those wondering about Predator 5 want to know if we’ll ever get a continuation of the ‘modern day’ Predator story.

To be honest, we don’t see that happening. The last attempt at doing a modern Predator movie was a disaster. Released in 2018, The Predator got dreadful reviews which criticised the film’s insulting depiction of neuro-diverse people, and it failed to do much business at the box office.

The Predator did end on a cliff-hanger, but we're unlikely to see it ever resolved.