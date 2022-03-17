A Quiet Place 3 release date – when is the horror movie sequel out?

When is A Quiet Place 3 out? A Quiet Place has delighted viewers with not one, but two parts already released. A Quiet Place 2, one of the best horror movies of 2021, was the first of the pandemic-era releases to surpass $100 million in the US box office, making it a true shining star of 2021. Unsurprisingly then, A Quiet Place 3 is in the works and we’ve got the lowdown on everything you need bout it.

The post-apocalyptic world sees alien predators (think Demogorgon from Stranger Things-style) hunting down humans based on audio recognition, hence living as quietly as possible to avoid detection. If that’s not a premise for a trilogy of gripping, tense movies, then we don’t know what is. We should explain to avoid confusion that there’s also a spin-off in the works, set in the world of A Quiet Place but not directly a sequel, called A Quiet Place Part Three. But, we’re here to talk about the sequel, A Quiet Place 3.

A QUIET PLACE 3 RELEASE DATE: WHEN IS A QUIET PLACE 3 COMING OUT?

A Quiet Place 3 is coming in 2025. This confirmation came during a Paramount investor day presentation where writer and director John Krasinski announced that A Quiet Place 3 was officially a go. Whether John Krasinksi will be back at the helm, we’ll have to wait and see, but announcing its return is a good start.

The team at Paramount also revealed the next instalment of A Quiet Place, as in the spin-off, A Quiet Place Part Three will be coming in 2023 directed by Michael Sarnoski. A little something to keep fans going.

2025 seems a long way off, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here as and when we hear more. It’s almost worth a bookmark, given we’re three years out.

A QUIET PLACE 3 TRAILER: DOES A QUIET PLACE 3 HAVE A TRAILER?

Considering A Quiet Place 3’s 2025 release date, there isn’t a trailer to share just yet, and we imagine there won’t be for a while. Of course, be sure to check back periodically and we’ll keep an ear to the ground (as quietly as possible, of course).

A QUIET PLACE 3 PLOT: WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN A QUIET PLACE 3?

With A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part Two leading up to this moment, the airwaves were left wide open for a sequel that carries the story one step further.

To pick up from where A Quiet Place Part Two left us, after learning that Regan’s hearing aid feedback is something the aliens are vulnerable to, Regan and Emmett work to trace a strange radio signal they’ve heard playing ‘Beyond the Sea’ on loop. Spoilers ahead! Turn away now if you haven’t seen it. The radio signal leads them to a bunch of survivors holed up on an island that is a place of safety because the aliens can’t swim. The signal they used was to invite any survivors that were out there to come and join them.

Unfortunately, and it wouldn’t be a horror movie without it, an alien hitches a ride on their boat out to the island, attacking survivors and a new character, who we know as Man on Island for now. Regan manages to change the signal to her hearing aid just in time to save her family back in the bunker (we hope). With the feedback playing over the radio waves, that’s where viewers are left. An intense ending with potential to fight back against the aliens, but whether it’s successful is left unclear.

Speaking with Empire, John Krasinski revealed his plans for the third movie: “I’m really excited about the third instalment because it’s going to do something that we haven’t done before.” Intriguing, to say the least.

And, during an interview with Collider in May 2021, leading lady Emily Blunt says husband John Krasinski has a “whole arc of ideas that could work” for A Quiet Place 3. She also discussed the fact that A Quiet Place Part Two was always meant to be part of a trilogy: “I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas.”

When it comes to the spin-off, Jeff Nichols (Mud, Take Shelter) was chosen to direct but has since left the project and is working on an undisclosed title with Paramount. Instead, Pig’s Michael Sarnoski takes the helm for A Quiet Place Part Three, but the plot remains unclear other than it will be set in the same world.

A QUIET PLACE 3 CAST: WHO’S IN A QUIET PLACE 3?

Since A Quiet Place Part Two picked up directly after the events of the first film, we’d be surprised if the third one didn’t follow suit. With this in mind, we’ll most definitely see the return of Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott, Millicent Simmonds as her daughter, Regan, and Noah Jupe as her son, Marcus.

As discussed in the plot above, in A Quiet Place 2, we were also introduced to Cillian Murphy as Emmett, who formed a fatherly connection with Regan and helped her fight against the aliens to reach the island. Both remained alive and well, as far as we know, at the end of Part Two and should return together in Part Three.

Unfortunately, Djimon Hounsou as Man on Island, suffered a vicious attack and there was no sign of return, which may hint that his character will not feature in the next instalment. We’ve also been treated to an appearance from John Krasinski as Lee Abbott, Evelyn’s husband and Regan and Marcus’s father, in flashbacks, which could continue in A Quiet Place 3.

