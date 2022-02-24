Percy Jackson Disney Plus series filming in June

The Percy Jackson Disney Plus TV series is moving into production. Rick Riordan, author of the books, posted a blog stating that filming is due to start in June, with casting down to the final candidates.

Riordan travelled to both Los Angeles and Vancouver, and the former was for chemistry tests, where actors run lines together to see if they click. Percy, Annabeth, and Grover are still being decided, and Riordan writes that nobody’s gotten the call just yet. “It was informative and exciting, and though we have come to no decisions yet, the process is moving along well,” he says. Denise Chamian is the casting director, and James Bobin is the director.

After that, Riordan and his wife Becky embarked on a sudden trip to Vancouver, where they visited sets for the upcoming show. Riordan couldn’t show anything from what he saw, but he did confirm that cameras will roll on June 1 in the Canadian city. “We are due to start filming on June 1, assuming all goes as planned, and Becky and I will be there from day one,” he writes.

Percy Jackson was previously adapted into a pair of fantasy movies, neither of which set the world on fire. Fans of the books took a dislike to both, and though a third was planned, the mixed reception caused it to be canned.

Now, we’re getting a series instead, and going by the budgets on Disney Plus productions like Loki and The Mandalorian, it’ll be no worse for it. Percy Jackson interprets the Greek gods though a Young Adult lens, with a modern day setting where the eponymous Percy, a demigod, has to prevent various godly threats from harming Earth.

Alexandra Daddario, who starred in the previous films, says she’s excited to see what comes of it – and we are too. We’ll keep you informed.