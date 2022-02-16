Halo TV series already renewed for second season

Paramount Plus is putting stock into Master Chief, as the streaming service has already greenlit a second season for its upcoming Halo TV series. That’s right, despite the sci-fi series being scheduled to premiere on March 24, Paramount’s adaptation of the hit FPS videogames has already bagged a deal for more content.

The production company made the announcement on February 15, during its investor presentation, and confirmed that David Wiener (Fear The Walking Dead) will be replacing Kyle Killen (Mind Games) and Steven Kane (The Doghouse) as showrunner on the next instalment of the live-action adaptation, which sees Pablo Schreiber take on the role of Master Chief. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Plus, was thrilled with the season 2 announcement.

“Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount Plus, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,” Giles said. “Halo will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

News of the show’s early renewal isn’t that shocking considering how much money and effort has been put into its production. ViacomCBS execs have invested millions into the series already, and by ordering a second season, the company will be able to write off the high cost of the series slowly.

Despite the new season renewal, we still don’t know much story-wise about the Halo series. However, Kiki Wolfkill, head of transmedia at 343 Industries, did clarify in the past that the show will differ from the canon in the games and have its own timeline.

Only time will tell how Halo’s story will play out over its two seasons. Stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, you can get your action kick with our guide to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.