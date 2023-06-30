What’s in the box in Outlander season 7 episode 3? Episode 2 was a difficult one for the Frasers, with a difficult decision made by Brianna and Roger to return to their future for their new child.

Outlander season 7 means business, and now that they know what’s wrong with Brianna’s baby, the couple is back where they started to make sure they have access to more modern medicine. But as they get settled in yet another majestic Outlander filming location, a mysterious wooden box turns up.

As they anxiously open it in front of a crackling fireplace, we find out the answer to what is the box in Outlander in an emotional back and forth between past and present. Spoilers are ahead, so make sure you know how to watch Outlander season 7 before proceeding.

What’s in the box in Outlander season 7 episode 3?

The box Brianna and Roger receive is filled with letters from Claire and Jamie Fraser, telling them about their lives in the past. It’s their way of sharing their story with the children they can no longer see.

They open the box to see what looks like hundreds of letters, which presumably were written over a number of years like diary entries. The first letter they pick up is addressed to Brianna, and as the couple read from it, we hear Jamie’s voice recounting what’s happening in the past.

It’s a beautiful scene and a way for Brianna to stay connected to her parents as we watch the action unfold in the past. Really, this kind of stuff is what the series is about, as we explore in our Outlander season 7 review and Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin interview.

For more, find out how many episodes of Outlander season 7 there are, does Jamie die in Outlander‘s source material. Or, find something different in our list of the best TV series of all time.