Lupin season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Lupin season 3 release date? So far, Netflix’s French thriller TV series has given viewers ten excellent episodes, released in two parts in 2021, and the wait is on for season 3. But, there’s good news and lots of speculation we can fill you in on in the meantime whilst eagerly awaiting the new episodes.

For anyone new to the show, Lupin follows gentleman thief Omar Sy as Assane Diop on a mission to avenge his father’s death in the beautiful backdrop of Paris. Inspired by Arsène Lupin’s adventures – hence the name – Lupin is embroiled in a series of adventures centred around the wealthy family that wronged his family. Lupin himself is a fictional character created by French writer Maurice Leblanc in 1905 with many books and short stories spanning decades of mystery and investigations.

As we approach Lupin season 3, it’s time to take a look at everything there is to know about Lupin’s next puzzling outing, including cast, plot and, of course, release date speculation.

Lupin season 3 release date speculation

What do we know so far about Lupin season 3? Well, according to a Twitter post In May 2021 from journalist Romain Cheyron, it’s on its way. The tweet, translated from French, says, “Lupin’s ‘Part 3’ officially announced”, with a link to the character’s website – although this website now appears to be offline.

On ne peut rien vous cacher. 👀

Lupin partie 3 est confirmée ! We can’t hide anything from you. 👀Lupin part 3 is confirmed! — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) May 11, 2021

Lupin star Omar Sy then replied, “We can’t hide anything from you. Lupin part 3 is confirmed!”.

What better than confirmation from the man himself?

And in November 2021, the show’s official Instagram account posted, “Guess who’s back and ready to steal the show? Lupin, Part 3, now in production.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupin 💎 (@lupin_netflix)



Although there’s not been any official announcement from Netflix yet, these two posts seem to suggest rather strongly that it’s on its way.

When it comes to a release date, we speculate it’ll come out in late 2022 or early 2023. Season 1 of the Netflix series premiered in January 2021, and season 2 swiftly followed in June of the same year, so we’ve had quite the break.

Lupin season 3 plot speculation

Seasons 1 and 2 brought viewers a spectacular finale that saw Lupin finally uncover the truth behind Hubert Pelligrini’s wrongdoings and saw him arrested alongside corrupt police commissioner Gabriel Dumont.

In doing so, he cleared his late father’s name. As a primary storyline for Lupin up to this point, it leaves the door open for new storylines to take centre stage. With a whole host of inspiration to draw from with the Arsène Lupin novels, there’s a lot of adventure yet to be had.

According to an interview with EW, Omar Sy says Lupin’s revenge may not be over for this gentleman thief just yet, “He’s done most of the work, but it’s not completely finished. When episode 10 finished, there’s still some questions that we didn’t have answered.”

And whilst Assane demonstrated restraint when handing Pelligrini over to the police after years of pursuing his revenge, it appears Assane’s calmer character will return in season 3, “So there is no violence from Assane, he does what he does, but without the violence. One of the rules of Lupin is he’s never violent, never killed anyone.”

Lupin season 3 cast speculation

What would Lupin be without Omar Sy? Given his confirmation that the show would be returning on Twitter, we can presume strongly that he will reprise his role.

Omar is a busy guy though another starring role in a Netflix show lined up – this time the live adaptation of the Japanese Samurai show, Yasuke. Throw in his 2022 role in Jurassic World Dominion and the production of Shadow Force, and we’d expect his schedule to be pretty filled up, but still to include Lupin season 3, of course. And, when it comes to cast, he’ll have his canine costar, J’accuse, by his side.

If we take a look at everything that’s occurred in the show thus far, we’d also expect many of the main cast to be returning for season 3.

The lupin season 3 cast includes:

Omar Sy as Assane Diop

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire

Etan Simon as Raoul

Fargass Assandé as Babakar

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Fere

Soufiane Guerrab as Detective Youssef Guedira

Shirine Boutella as Lt. Sofia Belkacem

Vincent Londez as Capitaine Romain Laugier

As mentioned, the future of Monsieur Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) and Commissioner Gabriel Dumont (Vincent Garanger) hangs in the balance as they were seen handcuffed in the back of a police car in the final episode of season 2.

In terms of new actors joining the cast, showrunner George Kay told Variety that viewers can expect brand-new characters and more thrilling complications when season 3 comes. Who these new people are, we’ll have to wait and see.

That's everything we know so far about Lupin season 3.