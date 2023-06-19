One of the highest-grossing actors ever is celebrating their birthday

When you’re basically one of the biggest money makers for Hollywood, you’ve already achieved the best of the best. But when it’s your birthday, you can be celebrated in full fashion, as is the case for Zoë Saldaña today.

Zoë Saldaña has appeared in some of the biggest franchises ever made, from the MCU to Avatar, and shows no signs of slowing down. Having worked with some of the best directors of all time is also a bonus, too.

As one of the best MCU characters and as a member of the Avatar cast (and not to mention her role in the Star Trek movies), Saldaña has been in blockbuster after blockbuster.

In fact, she’s the first ever actor to have appeared in four separate movies that each earned over $2 billion at the box office. The movies in question include Avatar ($2.9 billion) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.052 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion).

Overall, her total box office gross has surpassed $14 million, making her the second highest-grossing film actress, overtaken just slightly by Scarlett Johansson. For the record, the top five highest-grossing actors, as it stands, are all part of the same superhero movie collective.

And since she’s set to return when the Avatar 3 release date comes around, we can only imagine this figure will grow. We wouldn’t be surprised if she made her way to the top of the list very soon.

Today, Saldaña is celebrating her 45th birthday, meaning that now would be the perfect time to get started on a marathon of Zoë Saldaña movies. The theme? Money, money, money.

