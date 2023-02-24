Nobody 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Nobody 2 release date? In August 2022, David Leitch confirmed the news that Bob Odenkirk fans had been waiting for — he would be reprising his role as Hutch Mansell in a sequel to hit action movie Nobody.

Made in conjunction with his stunt team 87/Eleven, Leitch confirmed that he would be directing the sequel to the thriller movie in an August 2022 interview with Collider, where he said that everyone involved in the Nobody sequel was moving at “full steam ahead.”

“I had a blast, the actors had a blast, the studio loved the results, and it’s happening,” he said. “There are these certain journeys that you go on, and they’re just undeniable experiences for the people involved. And that was one of them.” But how is the journey to the Nobody 2 release date going? Allow us to give you the low-down…

Nobody 2 release date speculation

A Nobody 2 release date hasn’t been confirmed as of February 2023, but the aim is to start filming this year and we estimate the film will drop in 2024 sometime.

The first time round, filming for Nobody only lasted for 34 days — and given that we don’t need to worry about a pandemic halting the action movie‘s post-production process, it feels sensible to assume that Nobody 2 will hit screens at some point in 2024.

Nobody 2 cast speculation

Bob Odenkirk is expected to return as the titular nobody (Hutch) in the Nobody cast, but apart from that, it’s anyone’s guess.

Based on the mid-credits scene, it also seems likely that RZA and Christopher Lloyd would reprise their roles as Harry and David Mansell — but from there, it will likely just be a case of waiting for further cast announcements.

Nobody 2 plot speculation

There are no Nobody 2 plot details confirmed at this stage — but it’s likely the sequel will continue from the first movie’s post-credit scene.

In case you needed reminding, Nobody’s mid-credits scene depicts Hutch, Harry, and David going on a family vacation in an RV — one that’s filled with guns, that is. Where exactly it is they’re going, who they’re wanting to kill, and why, was left ambiguous. We can expect Nobody 2 to fill in the gaps.

It’s also worth noting that with David Leitch and Derek Kolstad being involved with Nobody 2, then it’s at least possible that Nobody 2 could somehow crossover with the John Wick universe. A gal can dream, right?

