Seven Kings Must Die release date, cast, plot, and more

What is The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die release date? The Last Kingdom fans, it’s time to rise up as the new movie set to conclude the epic The Last Kingdom saga is right on the horizon. And we mean right on the horizon.

The Last Kingdom, the long running Netflix series based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novels, told the story of Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg during the late 9th century as various factions fought for power and territory on the British Isles. Seven Kings Must Die will end that story, and bring closure to Uhtred too. The new movie is something to look forward to for fans, and here’s what you need to know about the Seven Kings Must Die release date and more.

Seven Kings Must Die release date

The Seven Kings Must Die release date is scheduled for April 14, 2023 when it will debut on Netflix. The new movie will be available on the streaming service, and will no doubt rocket up the trending charts.

Before checking out the action movie, audiences may want a to recap The Last Kingdom which is also on Netflix.

Seven Kings Must Die cast

The Seven Kings Must Die cast will contain all of your favourite surviving characters from The Last Kingdom, led by Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg.

Additionally, supporting characters like Mark Rowley as Finan, Arnas Fedaravicius as Sihtric, and Rod Hallett as Constantin will also be back.

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg

Mark Rowley as Finan

Arnas Fedaravicius as Sihtric

Rod Hallett as Constantin

Harry Gilby as Æthelstan

Ross Anderson as Domnal

Ingrid García-Jonsson as Brand

James Northcote as Aldhelm

Cavan Clerkin as Father Pyrlig

Tom Christian as Dunstan

Ewan Horrocks as Ælfweard of Wessex

Zak Sutcliffe as Edmund of Wessex

Zsolt Pall as King of Orkney

Attila Árpa as King of Shetland

Laurent Winkler as King of Man

A big list then. Someone who definitely won’t be returning is Sonya Cassidy who played Eadgifu, as she had a scheduling conflict and was unable to return for the action drama movie.

Seven Kings Must Die plot

The Seven Kings Must Die plot will conclude the story of The Last Kingdom and Uhtred of Bennabhurg in the aftermath of the death of King Edward.

It will see the potential successors vying for control, with Uhtred launching his own effort – alongside his close friends and warriors – to become the ruler of the country and finally unite the powers of England under one banner. Seven of the kings – you guessed it – will die in the process.

It will be a direct continuation of The Last Kingdom TV series, bringing the story to an end.

Seven Kings Must Die trailer

A Seven Kings Must Die trailer was released on March 8, 2023. It’s packed full of drama, tension, and – of course – action. Check it out above.

