Sweet Tooth season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more

When is the Sweet Tooth season 2 release date? After a hit first season, the dystopian Netflix series was swiftly renewed for more. Following Gus, a ten-year-old human-animal hybrid who wanders a bleak landscape searching for refuge, the sci-fi series isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Based on the DC comic of the same name by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth was developed for the screen by Jim Mickle. Originally intended for streaming service Hulu, it found its way onto Netflix, becoming another runaway success for the platform. Despite its gut-wrenching premise and narrative, many fell in love with cute little Gus and happily binged all eight episodes of its premiere season.

Now, we want more of the Netflix series and thankfully, the powers that be are happy to provide. When can you indulge in the Sweet Tooth season 2 release date for more of the bittersweet delights of Gus’s journey? Who’ll be in it? Unlike poor Gus, we can answer some of your questions about the upcoming sci-fi series, though others are still at the whims of the universe to divulge.

Sweet Tooth season 2 release date

The Sweet Tooth season 2 release date is April 27, 2023, with all eight new episodes arriving on Netflix.

Sweet Tooth was renewed in July 2021, just one month after season 1 became available. Filming on season 2 began in New Zealand in January 2022, and ran until May 2022.

We now know that the fantasy series will be back on our screens in April 2023, almost two years after we said goodbye to the characters at the end of Sweet Tooth season 1.

Sweet Tooth season 2 cast

Obviously, Convery’s back for Sweeth Tooth season 2, and Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Naledi Murray, and Neil Sandilands will all return for their respective roles too.

Beyond that, we can expect new Hybrids, more of the Last Men, and whatever other surprises the show has in store for us character-wise. The comics kept a small cast of characters to feed into the loneliness and isolation of its themes and settings. The Netflix show has already expanded on that and is likely to again in order to flesh out the world.

Sweet Tooth season 2 cast list:

Christian Convery as Gus

Neil Sandilands as General Abbot

Aliza Vellani as Rani

Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh

Amy Seimetz as Birdie

Stefanie LaVie Owen as Bear

Naledi Murray as Wendy

Marlon Williams as Johnny

Christopher Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle

Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox

Sweet Tooth season 2 trailer

The Sweet Tooth season 2 trailer arrived March 21, and it places Gus in the middle of a war. The hybrids are on the run from the Last Men, but it seems they decide to take a stand, for good and ill.

You can also enjoy a Q’n’A with Christian Convery. He expertly dodges plot questions but provides some good banter.

Sweet Tooth season 2 plot

The Sweet Tooth season 2 plot will see Gus further explore his origins, as The Last Men look to find a cure. At the end of the first season, The Last Men had Gus in captivity, with other Hybrids planning to save him.

The official synopsis for Sweet Tooth season 2 reads: “As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani).

“To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble.”

That's everything we know so far about Sweet Tooth season 2.