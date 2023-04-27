Will there be a Sweet Tooth season 3? Based on Jeff Lemire’s comics of the same name Sweet Tooth is a Netflix show set in a world where a pandemic known as “The Great Crumble” has wiped out the world’s population and led to the emergence of a new species of human-animal hybrids.

Our hero is Gus (Christian Convery), a half-human, half-deer boy who’s desperately searching for his mum with some help from his friend Tommy (Nonso Anozie). The first season of Sweet Tooth was a massive success for Netflix, with some labelling it one of the streaming services’s best fantasy series, but now the Sweet Tooth season 2 release date is upon us.

Inevitably fans have already started binging the show, and soon they’ll run out of new episodes. So the question then is, ‘Will there be a Sweet Tooth season 3?’ Well, we’ve done some digging to find out if the show has been renewed. Warning, minor spoilers for one of the best Netflix series ahead.

Will there be a Sweet Tooth season 3?

As of April, Netflix hasn’t announced plans for a Sweet Tooth season 3 yet, but that’s far from unusual. Those in charge of renewing shows at the streaming service tend to wait a few weeks or months before they decide on renewal.

This probably allows them to understand how popular a show is with fans, critics, and general audiences. Once they’ve got his data, they can decide whether to renew without the embarrassment of cancelling a show after announcing its renewal (which is precisely what happened with Inside Job, and I haven’t forgiven you, Netflix).

It’s worth noting that Sweet Tooth season 2 ended with plenty of questions left to be answered as well, so the creators clearly think they’re getting a third season. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that their optimism is rewarded.

