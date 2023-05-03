One of the best action movies ever is now streaming on Netflix

If you’re a Netflix subscriber in the US, we’ve got some good news for you. If you’ve been scanning for the best Netflix movies on your homepage or using secret Netflix codes to get to the good stuff, you might be able to cease your search for what to watch tonight.

One of the best action movies of all time just got added to Netflix‘s genre catalogue, so you can get straight to streaming it — if it takes your fancy.

Whether you’re a Die Hard fanatic, a John Wick connoisseur, or a purveyor of the streaming service’s action series, you may want to check this 90s movie out, or revisit it.

Starship Troopers, one of the best science-fiction movies in the eyes of some, has been added to Netflix’s vast stock. The 1997 flick from director Paul Verhoeven stars Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards, and a young Neil Patrick Harris.

The militaristic movie didn’t explode at the box office, netting $121 million against its $105 million budget, but still earned somewhat of a cult status among those who enjoyed it.

For more, see the best Netflix series, find out what the best streaming services are, or check what new movies are hitting cinemas in 2023, including the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 release date.