Narco-Saints season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot and more

What is the Narco-Saints season 2 release date? It seems the streaming service Netflix has a real knack for finding excellent Korean TV series of late. Hot off the success of Squid Game, comes Narco-Saints, another thrilling drama series set among the streets of Korea.

Ever since the success of Bong Joon-ho’s thriller movie Parasite at the Oscars in 2020, the door has been opened for Korean movies and TV shows in the West. And, if you just can’t wait for Squid Game season 2 to arrive, Narco-Saints is a six-episode tension ride that just may fill that hole for you.

But, when is the Narco-Saints season 2 release date likely to be? Will there even be a second season? And if so, what’s going to happen? Well, we’ve been speaking to our own informants, and have the answers you want.

Narco-Saints season 2 release date speculation

There is no official release date for Narco-Saints season 2 just yet and a second season has yet to be formally commissioned. We have a feeling the show will get a second season though, and expect it to return in 2023 at some point.

The first season of Narco-Saints only dropped on Netflix in September 2022, so it’s early days for the streamer to be announcing more at the moment. We’ll keep our ears to the ground for more intel in the future.

Narco-Saints season 2 plot speculation

Narco-Saints season 1 actually wrapped things up pretty neatly in its six-episode run, but there’s always an opportunity for more of a good thing in this industry. We imagine a second season would see a different story picked up under the same title, exploring a different part of the Narco-Saints universe, if you will.

The first season of Narco-Saints was based on a true story, so the writers and creators could go down that avenue and tell a true story that fits the bill of what the show is all about. This would involve a whole new cast and setting, of course, which could be tricky to navigate. It has been done before though if you think of something like True Detective, for example.

Alternatively, the team could bring back the key players from season 1 and throw them into more chaotic situations, albeit with more of a fictional twist this time around.

Narco-Saints season 2 cast speculation

Naturally, this all depends on how the creators would approach a second season. If they stick with the original storyline from season 1, then you’d expect Ha Jung-woo to return as Kang In Gu once more.

If that is the case, you can probably count on Hwang Jung-min as Jeon Yo-hwan, Park Hae-soo as Choi Chang-ho, Jo Woo-jin as Byeon Ki-tae, and Yoo Yeon-seok as David Park to reprise their roles too.

Or, you know, they might just come up with a whole new roster of characters and no one from season 1 would show up again. We just don’t know at this stage, but we can’t wait to find out.

That's all we know about Narco-Saints season 2 so far.