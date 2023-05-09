Mortal Kombat 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and news

What is the Mortal Kombat 2 release date? Turning one of the biggest gaming IPs into a blockbuster is a challenge in and of itself, but director Simon McQuoid proved he was up to the challenge with 2021’s Mortal Kombat.

After years of development hell, the video game movie served as a reboot of the ‘90s movie series of the same name. Although the action movie had its flaws, fans couldn’t get enough of seeing beloved characters like Raiden, Scorpion, and Sub Zero on the big screen.

Now that the sequel has seemingly found its Johnny Cage, Mortal Kombat 2 is moving full steam ahead. So, here’s what you need to know about the Mortal Kombat 2 release date, plot, cast, and more.

Mortal Kombat 2 release date speculation

As of May 2023, there’s no confirmed release date for Mortal Kombat 2.

We know that filming in Australia is slated to begin in June 2023, but the historic 2023 Writers Strike means that production on the new movie may well be delayed.

In a best-case scenario, wherein filming is still able to go ahead in June, we can expect filming to wrap in autumn 2023. Then, assuming the post-production timeline is identical to the first film, this could leave us with a spring 2025 release window.

This, however, all depends on how much of a knock-on effect the upcoming strikes will have on Mortal Kombat 2’s production.

Mortal Kombat 2 cast speculation

Although nothing has been confirmed, it’s likely we’ll see several returning cast members from the first film, along with some exciting new additions.

Here’s the full speculative cast list:

Karl Urban as Johnny Cage

Joe Taslim as Sub Zero/Noob Saibot

Lewis Tan as Cole Young

Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade

Mehcad Brooks as Jax

Tadanobu Asano as Raiden

Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion

Chin Han as Shang Tsung

Ludi Lin as Liu Kang

Mortal Kombat 2 plot speculation

It’s already been confirmed that Mortal Kombat 2 will show an actual Mortal Kombat tournament — and Johnny Cage will likely be part of it.

At the end of the first movie, Cole Young and the rest of the surviving Earthrealm champions are tasked with rounding up more competitors for the Mortal Kombat tournament. The post-credit scene shows Young finally tracking down Johnny Cage, who is a legendary character in the videogame.

Consequently, it can be assumed that the sequel will center around Young and others trying to get Cage to join them — and if rumours are to be believed, it looks like we might have our Johnny Cage in The Boys cast member Karl Urban.

Presumably, this will all lead up to the Mortal Kombat tournament, which will see the Earthrealm face off against Shang Tsung and his Outworld allies. Although Sub Zero, his most powerful fighter, was defeated in the first movie, he’s expected to return as Noob Saibot.

In the Mortal Kombat videogames, Noob Saibot is the undead/revived version of Sub Zero which appears after the character is killed by Scorpion. So, as the Earthrealm and Outworld battle it out, don’t get too surprised to see Noob Saibot swoop in with a fatality or two.

Is there a Mortal Kombat 2 trailer?

Because it’s so early in production, there isn’t a Mortal Kombat 2 trailer yet.

Still, you can revisit the magic of the first film by re-watching the Mortal Kombat 2021 trailer.

Where can I watch Mortal Kombat 2?

Mortal Kombat 2 will likely have a theatrical run before becoming available on streaming service Max.

With the videogame having a formidable fanbase, and Warner Bros making it clear that they’re focussed on theatrical releases moving forward, we can expect the sequel to come to cinemas first and foremost.

After that, with Warner Bros having its own streaming service, US audiences can watch the fantasy movie for themselves on Max. For fans outside of the US, the Mortal Kombat movie will likely become available on digital release a couple of months after its theatrical run. This means that you’ll be able to buy or rent it on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus.

And as for the first film, Max or one of the other aforementioned streamers are your best bet if you’re looking for a rewatch.

