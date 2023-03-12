The Godfather director has finally shot his most ambitious movie ever

The director of The Godfather probably ought to be able to get any new movie made that he wants. Given his role at the helm of one of the best movies ever made, he should be able to make a very expensive science fiction movie epic if that’s what excites him.

Well, Francis Ford Coppola has finally got his wish with Megalopolis. The director has explained in the past that he first began work on writing the drama movie way back in the midst of his ‘80s movies heyday.

Progress continued slowly for decades until 9/11 led Coppola to step away from the New York-based story. He picked it up again in 2019 and, eventually, has made it happen.

Megalopolis began filming in November 2022 and, before long, news reports claimed the movie was spinning out of control and the budget was rapidly inflating. Inevitably, comparisons to Coppola’s troubled war movie Apocalypse Now were made.

Coppola and his leading man Adam Driver, though, challenged these reports and, thanks to a post on Instagram by cinematographer Mihai Mălaimare Jr, we now know that principal photography has wrapped.

There have only been fragments of plot information about Megalopolis so far, but we know that it focuses on a woman divided between loyalties to her traditional father and her more progressive lover. As for the sci-fi elements, we don’t know just yet.

We do know, however, that there’s an A-list ensemble cast in place. Driver will be joined by the likes of Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, Shia LaBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, and Godfather alum Talia Shire.

