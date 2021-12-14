Mega Man live-action movie possibly in the works for Netflix

Another classic videogame mascot is getting adapted to live-action. Mega Man is becoming an action movie for streaming service Netflix – or so a production company claims.

Supermarché, a studio co-founded by writer-director team Henry Joost and Rel Schulman, states that it’s working on a Mega Man feature. “Features in the works include an adaptation of Capcom’s Mega Man which [Henry Joost and Rel Schulman] wrote and are directing,” reads the company’s website. A previous version, noted by Rockman Corner, held that production was happening with Chernin Entertainment and Netflix.

Joost and Schulman have been attached to a Mega Man project from Chernin Entertainment since 2018. Originally, the feature was being distributed by 20th Century Studios, but now it appears production has moved to Netflix, but remains somewhat on track. There could be any reason for this, and it’s likely quite arbitrary and a consequence of studio politics. In any case, it should be noted that Netflix hasn’t confirmed any of this, and the text on the website being altered suggests any forward-facing reveal was premature.

One of the iconic ’80s videogame series, Mega Man follows the eponymous robot-suited hero as he battles Dr Wily and his robotic henchmen. There have been multiple instalments, and plenty of ground for a good family movie or three.

The pair have a couple of impressive credits under their belt. They made Project Power in 2020, a Netflix science fiction movie starring Jamie Foxx, and they worked on found-footage ghost movies Paranormal Activity 3 and 4. Mattson Tomlin, writer on Proejct Power, is contributing to Mega Man.

“We had such a great time working with Mattson on Project Power that we invited him in to help us out with Mega Man. We are super excited about it,” Joost told IGN in 2020. “I think we’re going to have some big news about it soon. I can’t say all that much right now, but it’s a project very near and dear to our hearts and we’re psyched.”

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for updates – in the meantime, check out our guides on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the Halo TV series for more exciting videogame adaptations.