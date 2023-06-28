Why didn’t Nick Fury find the Skrulls a new planet in Secret Invasion? The MCU series has landed on Disney Plus, and like the Skrulls, we’re pointing fingers at Mr. Nick Fury to ask why he hasn’t found them a new home.

The crux of the Marvel Series is Gravik and his followers’ desire to take Earth forcefully, but how did we get here? The end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s 2019 movie Captain Marvel left the alien species and humanity in a positive place, with the powerful Avenger and Nick vowing to help them stay safe until a new homeworld is found by Carol Danvers.

Carol then left Earth in the 1990s to work on it (and we’re sure lots of other things given her space-guardian role). But Secret Invasion takes place in the MCU timeline in the present day, so why has the needle not been moved in the Disney Plus show, and why didn’t Nick Fury find the Skrulls a new planet?

Why didn’t Nick Fury find the Skrulls a new planet in Secret Invasion?

Nick Fury didn’t find the Skrulls a new planet because he prioritized threats against humanity, and he and Carol Danvers were distracted from finding a suitable world.

Nick can only do so much from the ground; it’s Carol who can travel through space. That said, a Skrull shows up at the end of WandaVision to speak to Maria Rambeau, so it’s clear Captain Marvel is still in contact with them. Finding a new planet that can sustain life as well as has no species claiming it likely is no easy task.

Like Nick, Carol has probably had her own adventures preoccupying her. This isn’t an excuse, however, and the series makes a point of showing how the Skrulls left behind have suffered in a myriad of ways, having to hide.

Nick also prioritizes humanity, which has been invaded more than once: by Loki in The Avengers, and Thanos in Endgame. He’s been through a lot, and the Skrulls likely just slipped downwards on his to-do list, the consequences of which are evident. He lets Talos know he’s human-first during the train ride scene where he finds out how many Skrulls live on Earth (more on that in our Secret Invasion episode 2 recap).

