Why isn’t Nick Fury wearing an eye patch in Secret Invasion? Let’s run this record back. Nick Fury is a staple MCU character, and up until now, he’s always been wearing an eye patch.

In Captain Marvel, we found out the Marvel Cinematic Universe spy was injured by a Flerkin, which looks very much like a friendly ginger cat named Goose. While playing around with the alien creature, it clawed his eyeball.

But now we’re in Marvel’s Phase 5, why isn’t Nick Fury wearing an eye patch in Secret Invasion? We have to refer to the new Marvel series‘ creators to find out. Make sure you know how to watch Secret Invasion before reading the below classified information.

Why isn’t Nick Fury wearing an eye patch in Secret Invasion?

Samuel L. Jackson said Nick Fury doesn’t wear his eye patch in Secret Invasion because “The patch is part of how the strong Nick Fury was,” Jackson explained, saying Nick no longer feels invulnerable. The exposed injury is symbolic.

The choice isn’t a huge deal, and we don’t have to wax lyrical about it, but it’s fair to say Secret Invasion tries to add some depth to Nick’s character by exploring the side of him we don’t see — the one that was unable to help against Thanos, lost friends after Endgame, and has been kicked out of his government position with Maria Hill dead and gone too.

The exposure of his marked eye is a metaphor for all of this, according to Jackson’s comments to Vanity Fair.

