Spider-Man: No Way Home artist shares concept art of Tom Holland in Venom’s black suit

Christmas may be over, but one of the artists who worked on Spider-Man: No Way Home has a late gift for us; concept art of Tom Holland wearing the Venom symbiote. No Way Home’s ending teased that Spidey might be swapping his red and blue pyjamas for something more slimming. Now though, thanks to Thomas du Crest, fans can now get an idea of what Spidey’s MCU black suit may look like.

Looking at his drawing, it’s clear du Crest has drawn a lot of influence from both the comic books and Tom Hardy’s Venom movies. Like the comics, the suit is black with a huge white spider on the chest. It even has the white patches on the back of the hands – a lovely little detail that comic artists frequently forget.

The influence of the recent Venom movies is evident, though. It shares the same veined pattern on the symbiotic suit’s skin which gives the costume a really otherworldly look. The cobweb of veins also helps break up the black by adding texture, making the whole thing look less like a gimp suit (a real problem Sam Raimi ran into when designing the black suit for his Spider-Man 3).

Now it’s worth adding that this isn’t confirmation that Peter will get the black suit in a hypothetical Spider-Man 4 – nor do we expect this exact design to be used – but it’s a remarkable piece of art that gives us a taste of what could be.

A fan favourite suit, people, have been desperate to see a comics accurate black suit Spidey for years now. Previous attempts to bring this costume to life have been a little lacklustre, but Tom Hardy’s recent Venom action movies have shown that being comics accurate (minus the white spider) is possible.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of Marvel Phase 4 and is in theatres now.