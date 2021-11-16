Spider-Man star says fans will “go crazy” when they see new No Way Home trailer

The second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to swing online, and fans are more excited than Aunt May at a wheat cake convention. While ordinary folk like us have to wait to see what’s in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Wallcrawler, those with an inside track have already seen it, and they seem to like it quite a lot.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon watched the trailer and shared their reaction on Instagram. Unfortunately, whatever they saw, they kept to themselves, and the short clip is mostly just the three stars gasping and shouting about how great the trailer is. Batalon, though, does say he thinks “people will go crazy when they see that bit.”

Now we’ve no clue what bit Jacob is talking about but were we to hazard a guess; we think it could be one of two things. The first is a possible glimpse of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. We’ve seen him flying about on the new posters and heard his laugh in the trailer, but we’ve not got a proper look at this new take on Gobby.

The second is the reveal that everyone is expecting, the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the action movie franchise. Now we know that they’ve denied they’re returning multiple times at this point, but that could just be misdirection.

With the Multiverse possibly collapsing in on itself (thanks to Peter interfering with Doctor Strange’s spell), we can’t think of a better opportunity to bring back the boys in blue and red for one last adventure.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theatres on December 15.