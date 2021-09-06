Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX trailer debunks popular fan theory

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be full of old faces, cameos, and easter eggs. The first trailer alone proved that Marvel Studios and Sony haven’t left a single rock unturned in jamming characters from across the Spider-Man multiverse into the movie. By our count, we’ve got Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), The Lizard, Sandman, and some form of Goblin (we cannot confirm his greenness), and that’s not even mentioning J.Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

One person who fans had hoped would be in the action movie is the ‘man without fear’ himself, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) aka, Daredevil. The current fan theory is that Murdock will defend Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in court now he’s been framed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) for murder. Fans believed this theory so much they actually convinced themselves that Marvel and Sony had sneakily snuck Daredevil into the trailer.

During the scene in the teaser where Peter is sat in a police interrogation room, we see one man enter and slam his hands on the table. Annoyingly this mystery man’s face is cut off by the darned aspect ratio. Spidey fans convinced themselves that ‘forearms man’ (sounds like a member of the Suicide Squad) was, in fact, Cox’s Matt Murdock.

Unfortunately, that fan theory’s been proven wrong by the IMAX trailer, which is a lot bigger and plays in a different aspect ratio. In that trailer, you can clearly see that the man is, in fact… no one. Well, he’s not on one, he’s the cop questioning Peter, and we’re sure he’s lovely, but he’s not a pre-established character and definitely not Daredevil.

Saw #Shangchi in imax and they played the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer before and because of the increased aspect ratio I was able to see the face behind the arms and can confirm it is NOT Charlie Cox #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/5l9r8aOQQ0 — Gymblonski (@Gymblonski77) September 4, 2021

Now, this doesn’t mean that Daredevil isn’t in the adventure movie. It just means he’s not in this particular scene. Still, with the film taking Spidey out of his friendly neighbourhood and into the Multiverse of Madness, it’s difficult to see quite where Matt Murdock will fit.

Sure it would be nice to see Matt again, but we don’t want him just to have a glorified cameo. Well, he can have a cameo unless it sets up a new TV series on the streaming service Disney Plus? Come on, Marvel, make it happen.