Sony delays two spin-off Spider-Man movies

What on Earth is going on at Sony? Their two most recent Spider-Man movies, Venom 2 and Morbius, garnered mixed reviews and months’ worth of memes.

Yet, despite their determination to push on with their Spider-Man villain series, upcoming superhero movies Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web have both been delayed. Kraven the Hunter, which stars Bullet Train actor Aaron Taylor Johnson, was originally set for a January 13 2023 release. Yet, this film has now been pushed back to October 6, 2023.

The only problem is that Madame Web, which stars Dakota Johnson as the Marvel comics clairvoyant, was set to be released in that timeslot. This means that Madame Web in turn has also been pushed back by Sony, with the adventure movie‘s new release date being February 16, 2024. But alongside the numerous delays in the Spider-Verse, it should be noted that Sony did move up the release date for an as-yet-untitled Marvel movie from July 12, 2024, to June 6, 2024.

Although some are speculating that this movie is Spider-Man 4, and will continue the story of the MCU Peter Parker as played by Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, The Playlist report that this isn’t likely. Instead, the outlet speculate that the untitled Sony movie is likely to be Venom 3, which was officially announced back in April at CinemaCon.

The truth is, based on Sony’s delays and Into The Spider-Verse 2 also being pushed back, it might be a while until we see our favourite web-slinger (or his adjacent acquaintances) back on the big screen. So, in the meantime, let’s take a trip down memory lane and see where the original Spider-Man cast are now.