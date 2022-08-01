How to watch Bullet Train: can I stream Brad Pitt’s new movie?

Action movie fans rejoice! Why? Well, David Leitch has teamed up with Brad Pitt for a brand new film. It’s called Bullet Train, and it might be Leitch’s most stylish, exciting, and ambitious project to date (which is high praise when you consider he helped to make John Wick).

Based on the book by Kotaro Isaka, one of Japan’s most popular mystery writers, Bullet Train tells the story of Ladybug (Pitt), a cynical and jaded assassin who’s trying to give up his life of crime. Persuaded to do one last easy job – retrieve a suitcase from a bullet train in Japan – by his handler, Ladybug finds himself in deep trouble when several other professional killers board the train looking for whatever is in the case.

Sound exciting, right? But how can you watch Bullet Train? And can you stream Brad Pitts’s new movie? Well, don’t worry; you don’t need to hire a hitman to get to the bottom of this mystery. We’ve answered the question for you.

How to watch Bullet Train?

If you want to watch Bullet Train, you’re going to have to head to your local multiplex. The film is set to open in the UK on August 3, and it’ll debut in American cinemas two days later on August 5.

Can I stream Bullet Train?

Not at the moment, but don’t worry, Bullet Train is coming to streaming eventually. In the US, Sony and Netflix have signed a first-window deal which means the streaming service gets all the studio’s movies before its competitors.

It’ll take a few months, but we think Bullet Train will land on American Netflix towards the end of 2022 or, worst case, in early 2023. As for people in the UK? Well, I’m afraid our train’s been delayed. Sony movies can take up to two years to come to UK Netflix, so we’ll be waiting a while.

