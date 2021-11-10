Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu trolls Marvel fans about Spider-Man fan theories

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu has celebrated his Marvel movie’s imminent arrival on streaming service Disney Plus by trolling Spider-Man fans. In a cheeky tweet, Liu reminded his fans that “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings [is] on Disney Plus Friday!”

However, he couldn’t resist poking fun at giddy Spider-Man fans who’ve spent the last few months speculating that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will appear in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe action movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. “Check out this exclusive screenshot,” he wrote. “If you look reaallllly closely, you can clearly see that Andrew Garfield is definitely not in it.”

Poor Andrew Garfield has spent the last few months being asked by every Tom, Dick, and Harry in the land about No way Home. He’s been pretty voracious in his denial, explaining multiple times that he’s not in Spider-Man’s third MCU outing. In a recent interview with Variety, he explained he knows why fans are so excited about the idea of him returning but said it isn’t happening, despite what the online rumour mill would have you believe.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well,” he explained. “You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f**king cool would it be if they did that?’ But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ Friday! Check out this exclusive screenshot. If you look reaallllly closely you can clearly see that Andrew Garfield is definitely not in it. pic.twitter.com/w8OjKGPdgC — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) November 10, 2021

Of course, Garfield would say that, wouldn’t he? He wants to avoid the ire of Kevin Feige and his ominous text messages or the legions of Marvel secret spoiler police. Considering we know several old faces are returning, including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and some version of the Green Goblin, it stands to reason we may see an old Spidey or two swingin’ on screen.

