Andrew Garfield responds to Spider-Man: No Way Home rumours

When Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first trailer was released, the internet went bonkers. Spidey fans of all ages and generations were either delighted to see some classic villains return, or happy that their fan theories about the multiverse were true. Of course, some people weren’t satisfied with knowing that villains from the other Spider-Man movies will appear in the MCU.

They wanted to know if the other wall crawlers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, were going to appear in the movie. Garfield has now responded to the rumours that he’s in the upcoming action movie. In an interview with Variety, the Hacksaw Ridge star emphatically denied that he was reprising the role of Spider-Man, but admitted he knows no one will believe him.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well,” he explained. “You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f**king cool would it be if they did that?’ But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in.”

“But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening,” he continued. “No matter what I say, I’m f*cked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people, or it’s going to be really exciting.” Garfield isn’t wrong when he says this won’t convince the hardcore fans that he’s not in the adventure movie because this isn’t the first time he’s denied it, and that didn’t stop the rumours either.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz earlier this year, Garfield said: “Listen, I can’t speak for anyone else but myself. They might be doing something, but I ain’t got a call.” Tom Holland, the MCU’s Spidey, has also denied that there are other Spider-Men in No Way Home.

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021

“No, no, [Maguire and Garfield] will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me,” he told Empire. “But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.” Now every Marvel fan worth their salt knows that Holland’s leakier than a broken sieve when it comes to spoilers, so if he says it’s not happening, then it’s probably not happening.

And yet, there are allegedly leaked pictures doing the rounds on social media at the moment that have got us asking: ‘What if…? Holland’s got better at keeping a secret?’ We’re not sure that’s an episode we’ll watch on Disney Plus anytime soon…

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 17.