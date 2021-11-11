Anthony Mackie’s Captain America will be “like Rocky”, says Marvel producer

Anthony Mackie is carrying the shield for Captain America 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The action movie is in early stages, but a producer on the franchise believes it’s shaping into quite the underdog story.

“I think, he’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing, because to me, this new Cap is Rocky,” Nate Moore, vice president of production and development at Marvel Studios, told ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast. “He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, ‘I’m the new Captain America.’ What happens next?”

That’s the big question that hangs over the ending of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which Mackie’s Sam Wilson decides to use the shield and adopt the Captain America moniker, rather than avoiding it. He’d been handed the shield by Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and now he’s ready to take on the responsibility. We’ve since had the Captain America 4 movie greenlit, and the plan is to put him through his paces.

“I think it’s fascinating because he’s a guy. He’s a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we’re going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything,” Moore says. “What makes somebody Captain America? I’m going to argue it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.”

We don’t quite know when Captain America 4 will release, but Malcolm Spellman, who was showrunner on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is co-writing the script with Dalan Musson. It’s unlikely to be part of Marvel Phase 4, but we’ll keep you informed.

We have the best thriller movies for more explosive action while we wait for more.